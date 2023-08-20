Linebacker Kwon Alexander made his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week against his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander made a tackle on Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds. Although both players didn't seem bothered by the play, Alexander was fined by the NFL.

On Saturday, the National Football League handed down a fine to Kwon Alexander of $43,709 for unnecessary roughness. Pat McAfee commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, about this fine. Noting the gap between a player's preseason salary and the fine.

Vets get paid $3200 a week in preseason -$40,509 on the week… FOR THAT HIT?!? Yikes

The fine on the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has many questioning the NFL's reasoning for handing down such a big fine. The NFL is cracking down on tackles that lead with the head. Alexander did lower his head to make the tackle, which could indicate the reasoning behind the fine.

How long has LB Kwon Alexander played in the NFL?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted linebacker Kwon Alexander in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Bucs, he became a free agent and signed with the San Francisco 49ers on a four-year deal.

Midway through his second season with the 49ers, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints. In March 2021, the Saints waived him, but ended up re-signing him just a few months later. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The 29-year-old linebacker then played the 2022 NFL season with the New York Jets. He played in all 17 games, starting in 12 games. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Alexander on July 30, 2023 as an extra reinforcement for their defense.

Alexander now heads into his ninth NFL season. Through the last eight seasons in the National Football League, he played 95 games, including 86 starts. He has 413 solo tackles, 590 combined tackles, and 12.5 sacks. He has eight interceptions for 123 yards, one touchdown, and 33 passes deflected. As a ballhawk, he also has 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Although the Steelers have Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt leading the defense, adding Kwon Alexander gives the squad additional depth. Having another talented linebacker who is capable of putting pressure on the opposing offense is must. Especially in the AFC North divisional, where offensive talent is plentiful.

