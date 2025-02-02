Pat McAfee and WWE announcers brutally roast Chiefs, NFL officials amid refereeing controversy

Pat McAfee hasn't forgotten his past as one of the NFL's most eccentric players in his current career as a WWE announcer, and Saturday's Royal Rumble was proof of that.

During the WWE Tag Team Championship match between #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and the Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, former wrestler-turned-commentator Wade Barrett quipped:

"I've not seen officiating this bad since the last Kansas City Chiefs game."

The former Indianapolis Colts punter replied:

“I love the greatness of the Chiefs. But even (on) some of those calls, I go, ‘What’s going on?'”

Pat McAfee weighs in on fans claiming they will boycott Super Bowl LIX over Chiefs' officiating controversy

With the Chiefs looking for a historic hat-trick against an old foe, Philadelphia Eagles, many fans have threatened to tune themselves out of the game if the referees make dubious calls. But for Pat McAfee, these claims don't matter, since the diehards (and some casuals) will still tune in.

On his eponymous show, McAfee said (2:16):

“We will be watching the Super Bowl… I think it got real loud there about the Chiefs [but]… we live in a hater’s society.”

He continued by enumerating the various reasons for this puported "boycott" of the event:

"There's a lot of people that say, 'The NFL, they don't want us to watch. The NFL thinks they can get away with anything. The NFL is forcing Taylor Swift into the Super Bowl yet again. They're forcing a three-peat so we can talk about a dynasty, just because they want to bury the Patriots."

Pat McAfee concluded by opining that despite all this negativity, the Super Bowl will remain the biggest sports event on television:

"There's always going to be these things that people think they can bring up that make them want to hate the NFL, but at the end of the day football is the greatest thing on television."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call the game, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing sideline updates.

