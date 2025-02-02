  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pat McAfee and WWE announcers brutally roast Chiefs, NFL officials amid refereeing controversy

Pat McAfee and WWE announcers brutally roast Chiefs, NFL officials amid refereeing controversy

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:00 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State - Source: Getty
Pat McAfee discusses dubious officiating for Chiefs during the Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Pat McAfee hasn't forgotten his past as one of the NFL's most eccentric players in his current career as a WWE announcer, and Saturday's Royal Rumble was proof of that.

During the WWE Tag Team Championship match between #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and the Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, former wrestler-turned-commentator Wade Barrett quipped:

"I've not seen officiating this bad since the last Kansas City Chiefs game."

The former Indianapolis Colts punter replied:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I love the greatness of the Chiefs. But even (on) some of those calls, I go, ‘What’s going on?'”
also-read-trending Trending

Pat McAfee weighs in on fans claiming they will boycott Super Bowl LIX over Chiefs' officiating controversy

With the Chiefs looking for a historic hat-trick against an old foe, Philadelphia Eagles, many fans have threatened to tune themselves out of the game if the referees make dubious calls. But for Pat McAfee, these claims don't matter, since the diehards (and some casuals) will still tune in.

On his eponymous show, McAfee said (2:16):

“We will be watching the Super Bowl… I think it got real loud there about the Chiefs [but]… we live in a hater’s society.”

He continued by enumerating the various reasons for this puported "boycott" of the event:

"There's a lot of people that say, 'The NFL, they don't want us to watch. The NFL thinks they can get away with anything. The NFL is forcing Taylor Swift into the Super Bowl yet again. They're forcing a three-peat so we can talk about a dynasty, just because they want to bury the Patriots."

Pat McAfee concluded by opining that despite all this negativity, the Super Bowl will remain the biggest sports event on television:

"There's always going to be these things that people think they can bring up that make them want to hate the NFL, but at the end of the day football is the greatest thing on television."
youtube-cover

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call the game, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing sideline updates.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी