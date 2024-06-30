Pat Tillman's mother rips ESPN for honoring 'divisive' Prince Harry with son's award - "I'm shocked"

Pat Tillman has etched his name in the history books forever. His legacy has been continued in the form of the Pat Tillman Award for Service by ESPN. However, after the recipient of this year’s honor was declared to be Prince Harry, Tillman's mother questioned ESPN’s selection criteria.

Tillman was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1998 NFL Draft. He was set to receive his first contract extension. However, the then 26-year-old Tillman put his lucrative NFL career behind him and joined the United States Army to serve in the Iraq and Afghanistan War. The Silver Heart recipient was then K.I.A. in Afghanistan.

Tillman’s impact on the NFL players has been profound and the award is a way to honor his memory. However, the choice for the award this time has run into controversy. Tillman's mother Mary Tillman has aired her disagreements with the choice of Prince Harry receiving the honor. Mary said to the Daily Mail:

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting."

"There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections, or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

In a statement, ESPN clarified the reasons for handing Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

“Tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport.”

Prince Harry served with the British military from 2005 to 2015. During that time, the former Duke of Sussex was deployed for two tours to Afghanistan, from 2007 to 2008 and 2012 to 2013.

ESPN gets called out by Pat McAfee for Pat Tillman Award debacle

Pat McAfee, an employee of ESPN, also called out the sports network for their choice for the Pat Tillman Award. McAfee, in his unique style, ranted about the entire process along with his co-hosts on his show. McAfee said:

“Why does the ESPYs do this sh*t?”

Only time will tell whether ESPN will change the course of their actions for the Pat Tillman Service Award before it gets handed out on July 11, in Los Angeles.

