  "Pathetic coaching at its finest": Calls mount for Brian Callahan to be fired by Titans after questionable game management in 20-41 loss to Colts

"Pathetic coaching at its finest": Calls mount for Brian Callahan to be fired by Titans after questionable game management in 20-41 loss to Colts

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 21, 2025 22:15 GMT
Calls mount for Brian Callahan to be fired by Titans after questionable game management in 20-41 loss to Colts
Calls mount for Brian Callahan to be fired by Titans after questionable game management in 20-41 loss to Colts

Brian Callahan is under fire as the Colts dominated the Titans 41-20 in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium, handing Tennessee its third straight loss of the season. Titans head coach is facing mounting criticism after a string of questionable decisions in the blowout loss to the Colts.

NFL fans shared their reactions on X after the game ended.

"Fire Brian Callahan into the sun right now this is pathetic coaching at its finest," one fan wrote.

Another fan commented:

"Fire Brian Callahan."

A third fan wrote:

"Ridiculously long wait for Brian Callahan. Players are leaving the locker room, which is not open yet."

More NFL fans joined in.

With timeouts and decent field position, Callahan opted for a 57-yard field goal attempt. The Titans botched the substitution, took a delay-of-game penalty, and then tried a 62-yarder, which was blocked. The Colts capitalized with a field goal of their own.

Amid fans demanding more than accountability, Callahan spoke up after the missed field goal before halftime. He said:

"Obviously had no intention to take a delay of game there."
Additionally, he mentioned the team's effort, saying:

"They fight and they work... I don't have any questions about these guys' buy in."

Now, the Titans need to turn things around quickly. If they lose again in Week 4, the pressure on Callahan could reach a breaking point.

Brian Callahan was booed during Titans vs. Colts Week 3 game

As the Titans lost their third straight game on Sunday, NFL fans were angry and booed head coach Brian Callahan as the team looked messy and out of sync. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward couldn’t get going, and the offense struggled all game.

Earlier this season, Callahan was criticized for not knowing the NFL catch rule. In Week 1 against the Broncos, rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor made a sideline catch where his elbow landed in bounds. It looked good, but the refs said it wasn’t a catch. Callahan didn’t challenge the play.

After the game, Callahan said:

“An elbow doesn’t equal two feet... his foot would’ve had to come down too.”
But the rule says a catch counts if two feet OR another body part (like an elbow) lands in bounds. So Ayomanor’s catch should’ve stood. Callahan admitted later:

“My interpretation of the rule was wrong. I’ll own it. We should’ve challenged the play.”

He later said he did know the rule but misspoke at the moment. Because of the mistake, the Titans punted instead of keeping the drive alive.

