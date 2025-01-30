"Pathetic" - NFL fans split as Cam Newton reveals if he'd swap Super Bowl ring for MVP

Carolina Panthers' legendary quarterback Cam Newton recently said that he would not swap his MVP award for a Super Bowl ring, if given the choice. Newton made the revelation to Stephen A. Smith on "First Take," leaving fans on social media rather puzzled.

Some slammed Newton for being selfish, while also criticizing his character.

"lol pathetic," one wrote.

"Not the least bit surprised with this answer from him," another added.

"Cam is really the 'all about me' guy. Why is anyone surprised?" A user wrote.

Meanwhile, a section of fans also backed Newton's comments, explaining how rare it is to win an MVP award since it is an accolade given to just one player and not a team.

"Props to Cam for answering truthfully. The Charles Barkley, Cam Newton & Matt Ryan’s of the sports world >>>> Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson’s Being a MVP will mean more money & opportunities in your career. A handful of players win a ring Only one wins a MVP each year," one tweeted.

"There’s not much of a ring culture in the NFL like it is in the NBA, undoubtedly sticking with the MVP is the right choice," another commented.

"I applaud his honesty. Some will critique his answer but everyone not wired the same," a fan wrote.

Newton won the MVP award for the 2015 season, during his first stint with the Panthers. He led Carolina to the Super Bowl, but his team lost to the Denver Broncos in the big game.

Apart from his MVP, Newton earned three Pro Bowl honors. However, he never won a Super Bowl during his 11 years in the NFL.

A look at Cam Newton's stats from his MVP season with Panthers

NFL: Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton - Source: Imagn

Cam Newton completed 296 of 495 passes for 3,837 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns during the 2015 regular season. The then-Panthers quarterback also rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns on 132 carries across 16 regular season games for the Panthers.

Thanks to Newton's brilliance, Carolina finished the regular season with the top seed in the NFC.

Newton beat the likes of Tom Brady, Carson Palmer, Russell Wilson, Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Brandon Marshall, Adrian Peterson, Rob Gronkowski and Andy Dalton to win the MVP award.

