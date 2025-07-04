  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Pathetic that NFL didn't step up" - NFL fans react as Eagles Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman faces life-threatening battle with rare cancer

"Pathetic that NFL didn't step up" - NFL fans react as Eagles Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman faces life-threatening battle with rare cancer

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 04, 2025 15:38 GMT
&quot;Pathetic that NFL didn
NFL fans react as Eagles Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman faces life-threatening battle with rare cancer

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryan Braman is dealing with a rare and recurring form of cancer. Braman's longtime agent, Sean Stellato, has said the medical condition is extremely serious and that the former Super Bowl champion has undergone multiple surgeries. He is currently undergoing a CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment program in Seattle and is with his family.

Ad

The Eagle Times reported Thursday that Braman, 38, is in critical condition. Following the news, NFL fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"It's pathetic that the NFL didn't step up for him. especially the Eagles. Hopefully they didn't know about it because if they did and didn't help then that is very disgraceful," a fan said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another added, "The fact that this young man needs a go fund me and he literally played for the Eagles is atrocious. Y’all over there at the Eagle times need to make some phone calls. Shameful."
One stated, "Where are the rest of the NFL players..stepping up…."

Others offered prayers for the one-time Super Bowl champ

Ad
One said, "Loved his Energy when he was with the Eagles. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.😥"
Ad
Another added, "Damn... Prayers for you Champ.. You got this!!!"
One stated, "Praying for him."

Bryan Braman enjoyed a seven-year professional football career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, with the Houston Texans giving him his first opportunity at the professional level.

Braman played for two teams in the NFL: the Texans and the Eagles. He spent a brief period with the New Orleans Saints practice squad, but an injury prevented him from playing for the team.

Ad

Bryan Braman won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

The pinnacle of Bryan Braman's career occurred in the 2017 season when he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad. Braman played a role in the run to the Super Bowl as he blocked a punt from Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher in a divisional round 15-10 win.

The West Texas A&M product had a decent professional football career after initially going undrafted. Bryan Braman amassed a stat line of 56 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

A GoFundMe page has been opened for the former Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans defensive end. As of Friday morning, the account has raised $40,615, including a $10,000 donation from former teammate J.J. Watt, $2,500 from Duane Brown and $1,000 from Brian Cushing, three of Braman’s former Houston teammates.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications