"Pathetic that NFL didn't step up" - NFL fans react as Eagles Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman faces life-threatening battle with rare cancer

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryan Braman is dealing with a rare and recurring form of cancer. Braman's longtime agent, Sean Stellato, has said the medical condition is extremely serious and that the former Super Bowl champion has undergone multiple surgeries. He is currently undergoing a CAR-T cell reprogramming treatment program in Seattle and is with his family.

Ad

The Eagle Times reported Thursday that Braman, 38, is in critical condition. Following the news, NFL fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"It's pathetic that the NFL didn't step up for him. especially the Eagles. Hopefully they didn't know about it because if they did and didn't help then that is very disgraceful," a fan said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another added, "The fact that this young man needs a go fund me and he literally played for the Eagles is atrocious. Y’all over there at the Eagle times need to make some phone calls. Shameful."

One stated, "Where are the rest of the NFL players..stepping up…."

Others offered prayers for the one-time Super Bowl champ

Ad

One said, "Loved his Energy when he was with the Eagles. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.😥"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added, "Damn... Prayers for you Champ.. You got this!!!"

One stated, "Praying for him."

Bryan Braman enjoyed a seven-year professional football career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, with the Houston Texans giving him his first opportunity at the professional level.

Braman played for two teams in the NFL: the Texans and the Eagles. He spent a brief period with the New Orleans Saints practice squad, but an injury prevented him from playing for the team.

Ad

Bryan Braman won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

The pinnacle of Bryan Braman's career occurred in the 2017 season when he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad. Braman played a role in the run to the Super Bowl as he blocked a punt from Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher in a divisional round 15-10 win.

The West Texas A&M product had a decent professional football career after initially going undrafted. Bryan Braman amassed a stat line of 56 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

A GoFundMe page has been opened for the former Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans defensive end. As of Friday morning, the account has raised $40,615, including a $10,000 donation from former teammate J.J. Watt, $2,500 from Duane Brown and $1,000 from Brian Cushing, three of Braman’s former Houston teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.