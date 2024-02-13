After winning another Super Bowl ring this year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to arguably the greatest start to a career in NFL history. In just six years as a starter, he has won two NFL MVP awards, four AFC titles and three Super Bowl rings. He was also named Super Bowl MVP in all three victories.

This would be incredible for any career, but he is still just 28-years-old. Despite his massive success and legendary trajectory, some have questioned the legitimacy of his most recent ring. The theory has nothing to do with his perfromance on the football field.

Conspiracy theorists have crafted a potential plot that this particular victory was scripted in order to boost president Joe Biden. Potentially help his chances of being elected to aother term this year. The theory is based on the speculation that the extremely popular relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is fake.

The theorists believe that it has been scripted as a way of influencing the presidential campaign due to their influence over the general public. Swift and Kelce have been at the center of media attention, so some think they will use it to endorse Biden in this election year.

Patrick Mahomes addressed this theory in a recent interview with CNN:

“It’s been wild to see. I try focusing on football as much as possible, but there’s always some conspiracy theories out there. I just try to enjoy football, my family, and I stay off social media as much as possible.”

Even Joe Biden himself has joined in on the fun of this situation. Sending out the following post from his X account following the Cheifs' victory against the San Francisco 49ers:

"Just like we drew it up."

Whether it was scripted or not, and regardless of the reasonings for doing that if it was, it was still a spectacular comeback victory for Mahomes and the Chiefs. He led a game-tying drive at the end of regulation, and followed that up with a game-winning touchdown pass to win the game in overtime.

Super Bowl LVIII also set a new TV ratings record with more than 123 million viewers. If the goal of whoever came up with this theory was to draw more attention to the game, it seems to have worked.

When is the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

Patrick Mahomes

Whenever a team wins the Super Bowl, they often host a parade in their home city to celebrate it with their fans. This is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs will do following their third title win in the last five years.

The parade will take place on Valentines Day, February 14th. It will reportedly begin at 11:00 AM CT and last approximately 90 minutes. Concluding at Union Station in Kansas City.

How to stream Chiefs' Super Bowl parade live

The victory parade will reportedly be broadcast locally on FOX4 in Kansas City television markets. It is also available for a live stream on the Fox4KC website. As with most Super Bowl parades, much of it will also be shown on the NFL Network with commentary from the studio hosts.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as the rest of the team, are expected toparticipate in the parade. This is also true for Andy Reid and his coaching staff, as well as owner Clark Hunt and many other executives. The big question that much of the public has been pondering is whether or not Taylor Swift will be in attendance for a Valentines Day celebration with Kelce.