Patrick Mahomes admits he almost quit football when he was in high school

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that he almost quit playing football to focus on baseball and basketball after a visit to the University of Texas as a sophomore in high school.

Appearing on the "WHOOP" podcast hosted by Will Ahmed, Mahomes said he was made to try out as a safety during camp, which led him to contemplate his future. However, he decided not to give up on football becаuse he wаnted to plаy аlongside his friends in high school.

"I went on Sophomore Day at the University of Texas and they sent me over to play safety. I knew I wasn't going to be a safety or anything like that," he said.

"On the road back home , my dad said, 'You should just focus on baseball and basketball because that's the way you're going to go' I thought about it -- but more than anything, I just didn't want to not be there playing with all my buddies when they were in football season."

Later that year, Patrick Mahomes stopped playing baseball to focus on football. He then committed to Texas Tech as a three-star recruit and was ranked the 12th best quarterback in the country.

Undeniably one of the best in the league, @PatrickMahomes has learned from both victory and defeat that mindset matters.



This week he joins the WHOOP Podcast to candidly discuss data, football, life off the field, and more.



Listen now: https://t.co/0hMz2H0iFl #KnowYourself pic.twitter.com/HlcLFdOf9P — WHOOP (@whoop) May 19, 2021

Patrick Mahomes calls for microchips in footballs to improve officiating

During the "Good for Football, Bad for Football" portion of the WHOOP podcast, Will Ahmed asked Patrick Mahomes about his thoughts on certain aspects of the game. One topic that cropped up was the coach's challenge, which Mahomes said was "good for football."

The quarterback also said that adding a chip to the football would help with challenges. According to Patrick Mahomes, the chip would be helpful if there was a pile-up at the goal line.

"I feel like the chip in the ball has to happen at some point. Like, if you cross the line, it tells you touchdown," he said.

Patrick Mahomes calls for microchips in footballs to improve officiating - NBC Sports I remember them talking about this years ago. https://t.co/XUJeG87elK — Livin the Teal High Life (@tealtimeB) May 21, 2021

Patrick Mahomes also opened up about WHOOP's wearable technology that he uses to train. Mahomes credited the bands for helping him understand how his body reacts to certain workouts and avoiding excessive strain on his muscles.

The 25-year-old had invested in WHOOP last year after signing his record-breaking $503 million contract.