Patrick Mahomes did not ask Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson to skip games next season: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not told his wife Brittany Matthews and his brother Jackson to skip football games next season, according to a report from TMZ.

It was rumored that on social media on Friday, the Chiefs superstar bluntly told his wife and brother not to attend games next season as the pair have caused quite a few distractions for Mahomes. That led to many thinking Mahomes' poor early season performances were due to Brittany and Jackson's antics on social media and at Chiefs games.

There was the incident where Jackson threw water on a Ravens fan during a game and then when he danced on Sean Taylor's number logo in the pregame of the Chiefs' clash with Washington.

Brittany caused a stir when she celebrated the Chiefs Divisional round win over the Bills by popping open a bottle of champagne which was sprayed all over the fans down below from her suite at Arrowhead.

The drama does not follow far behind both Jackson and Matthews, and the Chiefs number 15 has been forced to deal with their antics all the while trying to play football.

Mahomes sit down with family didn't happen

Patrick with his wife Brittany and brother Jackson.

As mentioned above, there were reports that the Chiefs quarterback had told both his wife Brittany and brother Jackson not to attend games, per NFL analyst Rich Ohrnberger. He took to Twitter to give the alleged details of the conversation between the quarterback and his family.

"Another interesting note… I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé," he wrote. "Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season.

Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger Another interesting note… I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. (1/2) Another interesting note… I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé. Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season. (1/2)

"Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand. A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me.

Now, with TMZ reporting that those conversations didn't happen, many fans do not know what to believe. As some have said, if the conversations did happen, they can see why as both Matthews and Jackson have been huge distractions at times this season. The quarterback himself posted on his Twitter account in response to the alleged talks saying people are weird and that he loves Brittany.

Yet on the other hand, they are Patrick's close family and despite their antics, he very well could still want them both at Chiefs games next season. We will only truly know when Week 1 rolls around next season and see if both Brittany and Jackson are in the stands.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar