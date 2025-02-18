Patrick Mahomes attends grandfather’s funeral with brother Jackson in first public appearance after Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes was seen in public for the first time since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl. He attended his grandfather’s funeral with his brother, Jackson Mahomes. It was an emotional moment as the Mahomes family gathered to honor Larry "Randy" Martin, who died on February 12 at age 78.

The two-time NFL MVP's grandfather had been in hospice care since January due to health problems.

Mahomes wore a black polo shirt with a red flower pinned to his chest and a small white logo underneath. His new haircut was also noticeable with shorter and neatly styled, a change from his usual longer curls.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB deals with both personal loss and his team’s tough Super Bowl defeat to the Eagles, which also led to the failed attempt to complete a three-peat.

Patrick Mahomes’ signature haircut is popular among NFL fans

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX Football: Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes (15) in action, looks on pregame vs Philadelphia Eagles at Caesar's Superdome. New Orleans, LA 2/9/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164676 TK1)

Ever since Patrick Mahomes' NFL debut in 2017, his usual hairstyle has become so popular that it even has a name, the "Show Me Cut."

Mahomes' signature look features curly hair on top with a neat taper fade mohawk on the sides, a style that has become a go-to request in barbershops across the country.

His barber, Dejuan Bonds, who also styles Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce helped create this unique look, making Mahomes’ curls stand out even more.

Mahomes has naturally curly hair, Type 3, which gives it the bounce and shape. Sometimes, the three-time Super Bowl champion styles it with a burst fade or lets it grow out a bit.

However, the curls always remain the focus. Another famous part of his look is his headband. At first, Mahomes wore it to keep sweat off his face. But now, it has become a fashion trend. He often wears it in the Chiefs' colors on game days.

