Patrick Mahomes' autographed baseball from high school could fetch over $10,000: Report

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL MVP and an almost certain first-ballot Hall of Famer right now. He's one of the best to ever do it, but he was once a baseball player who could have gone down that path to the MLB. That history as a baseball player has impacted his NFL playstyle, and it's a reason why a baseball he signed could be worth quite a lot of money.

A signed Mahomes baseball recently surfaced. It's from his high school team, where six members of the squad signed their names on it, but Mahomes' name is the one that stands out and is going to drive the price up.

The ball hails from Whitehouse High School in Texas during the 2013-14 season, one in which Mahomes played for them. The Kansas City Chiefs QB's signature is said to drive this price up to $10,000, per TMZ Sports.

Patrick Mahomes' signed ball expected to garner a lot of money

The bidding began at $2,500 after showing up at an auction house. Back in 2020, a similar ball signed by Patrick Mahomes and his teammates sold for $6,510. That was four years ago, and the QB's star power has only grown since then.

He has added two Super Bowls to his tally, another MVP award and two more Super Bowl MVP awards. That alone would drive the price up for any player's old memorabilia.

Patrick Mahomes used to play baseball

TMZ Sports also mentioned that legendary NBA player Michael Jordan had a signed baseball from his playing days sell for $36,000. Mahomes won't have a tenure in pro baseball in all likelihood, but the comparison could be similar and having a signed ball by one of the best NFL players ever is worth something.

The bidding is set to continue for two weeks, which could see a massive surge in the pricing. Mahomes is one of the most popular athletes, and this is a great way to collect some unique memorabilia of his.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be targeting their third consecutive Super Bowl win this upcoming season. No one has ever done that in the NFL, so that might drive the value of these balls through the roof.