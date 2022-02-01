“Go win it all” - Patrick Mahomes backs Joe Burrow to win Super Bowl

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals edged past the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 to lift the AFC Championship title on Sunday. Burrow has managed to get the better of Patrick Mahomes not once but twice this season. In a battle of young quarterbacks, both Burrow and Mahomes gave their all in both halves to make it an exciting watch.

Mahomes is said to be at the peak of his career after leading the Chiefs to four straight Conference championships. That's something the Bengals quarterback intends to do for his home team, too. The Chiefs star is also a former MVP, four-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro and Super Bowl winner. Before Burrow pulled off an upset, only Tom Brady had managed to beat Mahomes twice in the same season before.

Patrick Mahomes has some advice for Joe Burrow

Despite failing to guide the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl game, Mahomes didn't keep his head down or rush to the locker room. Instead, he ran towards the Bengals quarterback to congratulate him and acknowledge the performance Burrow displayed under pressure at a loud Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. He said:

“What a play, man. Good luck, my brother. Go win it all.”

Interestingly, after yet another close 31-34 defeat to the Bengals in the first week of January 2022, Mahomes told Bengals receiver J'Marr Chase: "We'll see you in the playoffs." The Chiefs star was mindful of the threat the Bengals possessed despite being the underdogs the entire season.

Mahomes won the Super Bowl in 2019 with the Chiefs, the same year Burrow and Chase claimed the national title with LSU. Burrow and the Bengals have a shot at NFL history on February 13 as they face the in-form Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar