Patrick Mahomes is generally well-known as one of the friendliest faces of the NFL, at least when things go his and the Kansas City Chiefs' way.

However, late in the game against the Buffalo Bills, the world got to see a different side of the two-time Super Bowl MVP, as he furiously vented at officials and had to be restrained by teammates after an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney wiped out a potential game-saving touchdown:

After the game ended, he was still visibly angry as he greeted Josh Allen:

A day of reflection later, Mahomes realized how wrong it was for him to do that. Speaking on 610 Sports Radio's "The Drive," he said:

"Obviously, can't do that. Can't be that way towards officials or really anybody in life, so I probably regret acting like that. But more than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game because he had nothing to do with it. It’s not a great example for kids watching the game."

Patrick Mahomes expounds on touchdown that was negated by offside penalty

Before the penalty, the Chiefs had appeared to retake the lead on a brilliant sequence.

As he is wont to do, Patrick Mahomes connected to his tight end Travis Kelce, who then lateraled it to Kadarius Toney for six. Normally, it would have been the end, but the referees had other ideas.

"It was a big play in the game. I didn’t have a great explanation for it, obviously I’m not seeing the view from the sideline or anything like that. I didn’t even really know – I heard the call, and I was trying to get an explanation and didn’t really get one," Mahomes said.

"Obviously I’ve seen it now, and if he didn’t check and they weren’t good, it is a foul. It is something you rarely see called in the NFL. But it was a foul, it’s part of playing the game, man. You learn from it, it’s part of being a person, you learn from you mistakes and try to be better next time," he added.

As for the play itself, the lateral was not supposed to happen.

"100 percent improv. That’s just a great player making a great play in a big-time moment. It stinks that it didn’t count, but it shows the type of player (Kelce) is," Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to rebound against the newly eliminated New England Patriots on Sunday.