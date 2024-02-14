Patrick Mahomes begins Valentine's Day with romantic gift for wife Brittany as Chiefs celebrate with Super Bowl parade

Patrick Mahomes is the man of the hour. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is celebrating yet another Super Bowl parade after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, becoming the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2004 New England Patriots. But amid all the revelry, he didn't forget Wednesday was the big day.

With the Chiefs holding their parade on Feb. 14, which is Valentine's Day, the quarterback took a rose with himself to the top of the bus before giving it to Brittany Mahomes, his wife, as a gift for the day.

Brittany posted some romantic pictures of the couple during the day on her Instagram stories as they headed to another parade through Kansas City:

"He didn't forget," Brittany wrote.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoying Valentine's Day together

The Chiefs' parade in 2023 attracted over 1,000,000 fans through the streets of Kansas City to celebrate the champions. While official numbers have yet to be released, this year will likely be close to what they got in 2023.

Why do so many fans displeasure Brittany Mahomes?

While Patrick remains one of the NFL's most in-form quarterbacks, his wife, Brittany, took a step down from social media in 2022 after constantly being in the news over her posts. Mrs. Mahomes drew opposition from fans following some of her takes on her husband's performances and the criticisms he received throughout the season.

She even threw champagne at opposing fans in the freezing cold when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season.

The massive backlash then led to Brittany and Patrick's brother, Jackson, leaving social media for a while, as they were receiving a huge dose of criticism almost daily for their posts - and Jackson's TikTok also played a part in this.

Patrick and Brittany have two kids: Sterling, a two-year-old daughter, and a son, Bronze, born right before the 2023 season. Bronze is already a champion, so you can imagine how it will feel to the quarterback to explain to his son how he won a ring right after he was born.