"So very blessed" - Brittany Matthews takes to social media to share her joy of welcoming second child with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews are expecting their second child after the couple announced the news on social media. The two celebrated the news on social media, two months after tying the knot in Maui.

She recently posted a picture on her Instagram story and Twitter, revealing her feelings about having a second child.

The caption on Twitter read:

"My heart is so full."

In the post, Sterling holds a sign reading:

"Big sister duties, coming soon."

The caption on Instagram read:

"So very blessed."

The first comment on Instagram was from Patrick Mahomes saying:

"Round 2!"

It has been a busy offseason for the couple. They started dating when they were teenagers and on March 12, they celebrated their marriage with a wedding in Maui, with their daughter Sterling serving as the flower girl.

Mahomes' younger brother Jackson was his best man and teammate Travis Kelce also made an appearance as one of the groomsman.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, both 26-years years old, have not revealed when their second child is due but will likely be towards the back-end of 2022 or early 2023. Who knows, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback may also have his second Lombardi Trophy to go with his second child.

What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in 2022?

The Chiefs suffered a surprise overtime defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last season. They will be hoping to go one step further and reach the Super Bowl in February 2023. Joe Burrow and company stunned the Chiefs at Arrowhead in January in a 27-24 victory in overtime.

The Chiefs will likely be one of the strongest teams in the AFC and the entire NFL for that matter. Although the Buffalo Bills are tipped as the favourites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next year, you can't bet against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are, however, some question marks. Having lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and safety Tyrann Mathieu to the New Orleans Saints, the Chiefs will be without some important players over the last few years.

Time will tell how much they miss them, but with their superstar quarterback, they will likely be playing football deep into January and possibly February next season.

