Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson recaps meeting with Donald Trump after Super Bowl LIX loss

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson recapped his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Super Bowl on Sunday in New Orleans, where the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday, he again recalled the meeting and shared a picture with Trump on his Instagram account.

Jackson posed in the Chiefs jersey alongside his mother, Randi, sister Mia and the US President.

Still from Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson's Instagram story/@jacksonmahomes

Previously, Jackson posted a picture with Trump from Super Bowl 59 earlier this week on Instagram.

Aside from Trump, Jackson has also shared a post with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.

Jackson Mahomes is pretty active on Instagram, where he boasts around 234K followers. He actively shares posts about attending Chiefs games and his personal life.

Patrick Mahomes' mother shares an emotional post cheering for her son following the Chiefs' heartbreaking defeat at Super Bowl 59

The Chiefs were in contention to make history by becoming the first NFL team to win three back-to-back Super Bowl titles if they had won on Sunday. But the team had an unfortunate day and lost the game. It was a terrible day for Patrick Mahomes, but his family was there to support him.

His mother, Randi, shared an emotional post on her Instagram account, supporting Patrick. She posted several pictures from game day, including one with Lionel Messi. Along with the pictures, Randi penned down an emotional message.

"Not the ending we wanted, but so incredibly proud of Patrick and this team. No matter what, I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader son❤️ Thank you, Chiefs Kingdom, for the love, support, and riding with us every step of the way ❤️💛," Randi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Although Super Bowl 59 was pretty disappointing for Mahomes, he had previously won the championship three times in his career, including Super Bowl LIV, LVII and LVIII. In 2025, Mahomes played in the prestigious championship for the fifth time in his career.

