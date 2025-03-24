Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson sends 2-word message as Chiefs QB grinds through intense workout

Patrick Mahomes has begun preparations to help himself and the Kansas City Chiefs regain the Lombardi Trophy after their lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. And his brother Jackson cannot feel anything other than excitement.

On Sunday, the multiple-time MVP quarterback posted a video of himself working out with his personal trainer Bobby Stroupe, on Instagram, complete with the caption:

"We shall be back to the Bowl next year ⏰🔥"

In the comments section: Jackson wrote:

"GO TIMEEE"

Jackson Mahomes reacts to Patrick Mahomes' workout video

Entering their thirteenth season with Andy Reid as coach, the Chiefs begin their OTAs on April 21.

Recapping Chiefs' offseason additions around Patrick Mahomes

The 2025 season will mark a new chapter in Kansas City pro football. Multiple big-name contributors to the Chiefs' dynasty are gone. The most notable is guard Joe Thuney, who was traded to the Chicago Bears, while safety Justin Reid joined fellow Louisianan and former Houston Texans teammate Tyrann Mathieu at the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs have been rebuilding at the margins, adding former San Francisco 49ers Jaylon Moore and Elijah Mitchell to bolster their offensive line and ground game, respectively. Tight end Robert Tonyan and linebacker Blake Lynch have been elevated to the practice squad, while Kristian Futon and Jerry Tillery add defensive depth.

However, the most significant change has been at backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes. With Carson Wentz now a free agent, the organization has acted quickly, nabbing up Bailey Zappe and Gardner Minshew respectively from the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, who each finished dead-last in their division.

In fact, the Raiders addressed the media after being signed, acknowledging that he was just glad to be a backup again after succumbing to the pressure of being a main starter:

"I look forward to just working with (Mahomes), helping in any way I can, whether it’s on the practice field (or) in the meeting room. (When) getting ready for game days, if there’s film preparation I can help. ... I just couldn’t be more grateful for the role, and (I) just want to help in any way I really can.”

The next step is the Draft from April 24 to 26, where the franchise has the 31st overall pick.

