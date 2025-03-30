Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson sends 3-word message as their mother Randi splurges on "beautiful new home"

While Patrick Mahomes prepared for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his mom, Randi, shifted to her new home recently. On Saturday, Randi Mahomes revealed investing in her "beautiful" new home, while expressing gratitude towards her kids and grandkids.

Randi broke the news via an Instagram post, which featured two pictures. The first snapshot showcased the wide-angle view of Randi's new property, with the second being a close-up picture of the estate. In both pictures, Randi can be seen standing in front of the main door.

"Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing," Randi said in her IG post.

Moving forward, Randi expressed that being a "mom" and "Grandi" has been one of the "greatest joys" of her life. Winding up her message, Randi wrote:

"Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!"

Randi Mahomes' Instagram post attracted reactions from fans, friends, and son Jackson Mahomes. Expressing his love for her mom, Jackson commented:

"Love you momma!"

Jackson Mahomes sends 3-word message to mother Randi (Image Source: Randi/IG)

Randi Mahomes enjoyed a vacation to Europe with daughter Mia

Randi Mahomes took her daughter Mia on a "dream trip" to Europe just two weeks before moving into her new home. Randi shared her pleasant vacation memories on Instagram, along with a caption in which she expressed her joy at taking Mia on a "mother-daughter" trip.

"Living out my dream trip in Europe with my girl Mia! Experiencing new places, sharing laughs, and making memories we’ll cherish forever. There’s nothing like a mother-daughter adventure!" Randi captioned her IG post.

The mother-daughter duo also made a trip to Paris on their last day in Europe and created many "unforgettable moments" for themselves. Randi later recapped her Paris vacation and shared her beautiful memories with her daughter via another IG post, in which she wrote:

"It’s our last day in Paris, and what a dream it’s been! So grateful for these unforgettable moments with Mia and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way."

Before breaking the news about her new house, Randi Mahomes shared her "happy momma" moments with son Jackson and daughter Mia.

