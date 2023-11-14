Patrick Mahomes channels inner analyst, predicts Russell Wilson’s TD drive with 100% accuracy on ManningCast

Patrick Mahomes has faced the Denver Broncos twice this season. They won their first meeting at Arrowhead Stadium, wherein the Kansas City Chiefs defense limited their opponents to eight points.

Two weeks later, the Broncos returned the favor with a home win wherein the Chiefs scored only nine points. That familiarity may have helped Mahomes accurately predict how Russell Wilson and the Broncos will score a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes has a future as an NFL analyst

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player channeled his play-calling instincts during his recent Monday Night Football ManningCast appearance. When Eli Manning asked him what the Denver Broncos would do in their current drive on offense, Patrick Mahomes replied:

“They’re gonna run it twice and a hard play action on third-and-short, that’s when we get a touchdown.”

Peyton Manning agreed with Mahomes’ thought process in predicting what Russell Wilson and the Broncos would do. Mahomes’ prediction happened as Wilson handed the ball to Javonte Williams from Buffalo’s 15-yard line.

Wilson went back to Williams on the second play, as Mahomes forecasted. After this, Wilson initiated play action with Williams. However, the Bills’ Shaq Lawson did not bite as he chased down Denver’s quarterback.

However, Wilson lofted the ball to Courtland Sutton at the back of the end zone for a touchdown, extending the Broncos’ lead to 9-0. After that sequence, the younger Manning posted Mahomes’ face on their Perfect Prediction panel board. Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers are some of the people who made it on that board.

Patrick Mahomes couldn’t have predicted the Broncos-Bills wild ending

The Buffalo Bills took their first lead in the game courtesy of a six-yard Josh Allen run with 1:55 left in regulation. However, a field goal conversion was good enough to give the Broncos their third-straight victory. That’s what they did, but not after some drama.

Buffalo’s miscues helped the Broncos improve to 4-5. Taron Johnson’s pass interference penalty against Jerry Jeudy helped Denver move within Will Lutz’s range. But when the Bills should have won after Lutz missed his kick, they had 12 men on the field.

Lutz won’t be denied on the second try, giving the Broncos a 24-22 win. That’s an impressive two-week stretch for the Broncos after defeating Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. More importantly, this victory puts them closer to the AFC playoff picture.

The Broncos will try to maintain their winning streak against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that won its last four games. Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have a Super Bowl LVII rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.