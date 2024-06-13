Brittany Mahomes misses no chance to fangirl over her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The SI model recently took over to her Instagram to gush over Mahomes' snapshot from the Chiefs minicamp on Tuesday.

Resharing the Instagram post from the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes posing during the warming session, Brittany seemed impressed. Along with the Instagram post, Brittany added three emojis to express her feelings. The emojis include a smiling face with hearts, a drooling face emoji and a "yum" emoji.

Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

Brittany Mahomes' social media feed is filled with either pictures of her kids or Patrick Mahomes. Over the weekend, the couple attended the Kansas City Currents game against Seattle Reign FC.

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were spotted in yet another sporting outing, but this time, it was an NBA game. The NFL couple were seen in the front row of the American Airlines Center arena, enjoying the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals game.

Brittany Mahomes is one of the biggest supporters of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that's not always been the case.

Brittany Mahomes reveals switching allegiances to Chiefs post-Patrick Mahomes romance

Ever since Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs, Brittany Mahomes has been a loyal supporter of the Chiefs. But that wasn't the case before the draft. During an interview with People, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a huge Steelers fan.

The secret was spilled during a conversation about Brittany's dog, Steel, that Patrick Mahomes gifted her. Steel's name is inspired by the fact that Brittany used to be a Steelers fan back then.

"I actually got Steel when I was in college. Patrick bought him for me as a Valentine's Day gift when I was a junior. So, I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that's how I got the name Steel, so that's a great story," Brittany said.

Interestingly, while her dog's name was inspired by Steelers, her daughter's name was once picked for her dog. During the same interview with People, Brittany Mahomes revealed how she wanted to name her dog "Sterling" but saved it for her daughter and went with "Silver" for her dog.

Talking about Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback is going hard with preparations for the upcoming NFL season. The 2023 season was good for Patrick Mahomes, with a passer rate of 92.6%. The quarterback had 4,183 passing yards with 14 interceptions and 27 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.

