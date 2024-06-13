Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Standings
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Player Guessing Game
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp

Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 13, 2024 13:26 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

Brittany Mahomes misses no chance to fangirl over her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The SI model recently took over to her Instagram to gush over Mahomes' snapshot from the Chiefs minicamp on Tuesday.

Resharing the Instagram post from the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes posing during the warming session, Brittany seemed impressed. Along with the Instagram post, Brittany added three emojis to express her feelings. The emojis include a smiling face with hearts, a drooling face emoji and a "yum" emoji.

Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)
Patrick Mahomes charms wife Brittany Mahomes as QB begins Chiefs minicamp (Image Source: Brittany Mahomes/Instagram)

Brittany Mahomes' social media feed is filled with either pictures of her kids or Patrick Mahomes. Over the weekend, the couple attended the Kansas City Currents game against Seattle Reign FC.

also-read-trending Trending

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were spotted in yet another sporting outing, but this time, it was an NBA game. The NFL couple were seen in the front row of the American Airlines Center arena, enjoying the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals game.

Brittany Mahomes is one of the biggest supporters of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that's not always been the case.

Brittany Mahomes reveals switching allegiances to Chiefs post-Patrick Mahomes romance

Ever since Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs, Brittany Mahomes has been a loyal supporter of the Chiefs. But that wasn't the case before the draft. During an interview with People, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she was a huge Steelers fan.

The secret was spilled during a conversation about Brittany's dog, Steel, that Patrick Mahomes gifted her. Steel's name is inspired by the fact that Brittany used to be a Steelers fan back then.

"I actually got Steel when I was in college. Patrick bought him for me as a Valentine's Day gift when I was a junior. So, I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that's how I got the name Steel, so that's a great story," Brittany said.

Interestingly, while her dog's name was inspired by Steelers, her daughter's name was once picked for her dog. During the same interview with People, Brittany Mahomes revealed how she wanted to name her dog "Sterling" but saved it for her daughter and went with "Silver" for her dog.

Talking about Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback is going hard with preparations for the upcoming NFL season. The 2023 season was good for Patrick Mahomes, with a passer rate of 92.6%. The quarterback had 4,183 passing yards with 14 interceptions and 27 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी