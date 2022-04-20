Patrick Mahomes reveals how Chiefs plan to reinvigorate offense following Tyreek Hill's departure

Patrick Mahomes discussed how the Kansas City Chiefs plan to reignite their offense after trading All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

In an interview with ESPN, the quarterback said the team's wide receiver room has size, something it didn’t have in previous seasons, and that it’ll be different:

“The biggest thing you see actually from throwing to all these guys really is we have a lot of size in that receiving room that we haven’t necessarily had in the past. We’ve done it different ways with speed and beating guys deep... Having that size, I think, will be different. I’m excited for it, and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season. Having this good of a receiving room [with] everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition and help us in the long run.”

This offseason, Kansas City signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year, $3,250,000 contract, including a $1,455,000 signing bonus, $2,490,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,250,000.

The Chiefs also signed Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million contract, including a $6 million-dollar signing bonus, $15 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $10 million.

In the 2022 season, Valdes-Scantling will earn a base salary of $2,560,000, a signing bonus of $6 million, a roster bonus of $340,000, and a workout bonus of $100,000 while possessing a cap hit of $4,880,000 and a dead cap value of $8,560,000.

The quarterback and the receiver have been teammates since 2017, when Mahomes was drafted in the first round of that year’s draft.

Of the 151 touchdown passes Mahomes has thrown in the regular season, 41 have been caught by Hill, the most to any receiver in his career.

As teammates, the quarterback won the 2018 AP NFL MVP award and the receiver made it to the Pro Bowl for the entire six seasons with the Chiefs.

1,737 passing yards (347.4 per game).

103.1 passer rating.

63.5 completion percentage.

8 touchdowns.

1 interception.

Patrick Mahomes in five games without Tyreek Hill:

1,737 passing yards (347.4 per game).

103.1 passer rating.

63.5 completion percentage.

8 touchdowns.

1 interception.

4-1 record.

In 2019, Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV over the Denver Broncos as the 26-year-old signal-caller won Super Bowl MVP honors.

Entering the 2022 season, Mahomes and Hill will be opponents for the first time as they look to turn a chapter in their respective careers.

