Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dealt major setback ahead of Super Bowl as team prepares for 49ers' high-powered offense

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' quest to win another Super Bowl has just been made all that much harder after defensive lineman Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL, per Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report.

Omenihu suffered the injury in their 17-10 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens as the Chiefs' defense lost one of its most productive players over the last 10 games.

It is not ideal given the high-octane offense that the San Francisco 49ers have but the Chiefs still have the weapons on both sides of the ball to create havoc in the Super Bowl.

Omenihu had a sack and a forced fumble against the Ravens as he was playing high-level football, and now the Chiefs' defense is going to have to cover his loss in the biggest game of the year in two weeks.

Granted, having a player like Chris Jones on the defensive line helps, but now the 49ers offense can help shift protection Jones' way and make life difficult for him. It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs cope with the loss of Omenihu in the Super Bowl.

Can Patrick Mahomes solidify his Hall of Fame status with another Super Bowl win?

While for some, Patrick Mahomes already has a spot on Canton, for others he needs to do a bit more (we aren't sure what). But winning a third Super Bowl in just his sixth season would certainly qualify as a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Also, Patrick Mahomes has now won six straight playoff games dating back to last season's playoffs, which is a great achievement.

He already has two NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings, and if he can add a third with what has clearly been his worst receiving core since entering the league, then his Hall of Fame status will likely be cemented.

Patrick Mahomes has a 14-3 playoff record, has thrown for 4,802 yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while having a quarterback rating of 106.3.

While his regular season stats are phenomenal (74-22 record, 28,424 passing yards, 219 touchdowns, 63 interceptions, two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler), what he has done in the postseason has been superb.