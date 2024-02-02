Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman was part of arguably the greatest dynasty in the NFL with the New England Patriots. The 37-year-old won three Super Bowls (2015, 2017 and 2019) during his 12-year NFL career at Foxborough. Meanwhile, the Patriots dynasty lasted for 20 years.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the verge of being called a dynasty. Super Bowl LVIII will be Mahomes' and the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl trip in five years. They've already won two Lombardi Trophies, which is no small feat.

While the media and analysts have already hailed the Chiefs as a dynasty, Julian Edelman isn't declaring them a dynasty just yet.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP pointed out in an interview with Complex Sports that the Chiefs will have to win one more Lombardi Trophy to be called a dynasty.

"You gotta have three to be in the dynasty talk and they're well on their way," Edelman said. "They could not win it this year and then come back and win it next year and that's still a dynasty. But I've always thought three was a dynasty. I don't know, maybe I'm wrong."

Julian Edelman tips hat to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs for holding team nucleus together

Putting together a strong roster in the NFL is hard. Players move for better paychecks, and coaches and coordinators move for better opportunities. It's difficult for the team nucleus to stay the same year after year with repeated success.

Julian Edelman acknowledges this and tips his hat to Mahomes and the Chiefs for being able to acclimatize and keep the winning way going.

"It's been really impressive to see how they've been able to re-invent their team year after year," Edelman said. "I mean, last year, going out and winning the Super Bowl after Tyreek Hill left, that was huge."

"Then getting a new cast of characters and like Gronk said, they need that core nucleus of the team, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones on the defense, Spagnoula on the defense, and Andy Reid," he added.

While the Chiefs offense has been awful this whole season, they're coming together at the right time. The Chiefs head into the Super Bowl as underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. But if history has taught us one thing, it is to never count out Playoff Mahomes.

The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LVIII clash has blockbuster written all over it.