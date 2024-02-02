Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to focus on NFL business despite Las Vegas distractions

Patrick Mahomes is heading back to the Super Bowl once again, as he will be making his fourth appearance in the past five years. This time around, his Kansas City will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the game that won him his first ring. He added a second Vince Lombardi trophy last year, so he is now seeking his third.

One of the most interestng angles to Super Bowl LVIII is that it will be played in Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. This has the potential to create plenty of distractions for all the players involved. In addition to the usual media circus that comes along with any Super Bowl, the iconic gambling scene and legendary night life of Sin City could impact some of the players' focus.

Patrick Mahomes isn't worried about this potential factor ahead of the big game. He spoke about it during a recent press conference as a part of his media availability leading upto the big game, via Daily Mail.

Mahomes explained:

"I know it's Vegas and it's a lot of fun, but for us, it's a business trip in a true sense. We're going there to play a football game and try to find our way to win it, and I think that has to be the mindset starting today."

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly already arrived in Las Vegas, where they will remain for more than a week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The lengthy time there apparently doesn't bother Mahomes, as he believes his team is fully focused on the game, treating this as a "business trip" rather than a vacation.

It may even be to their advantage that the game is in Las Vegas. They are more familiar than most other teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, with playing games in Sin City. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the Chiefs' AFC West division rivals, so they already play an annual game at Allegiant Stadium, where the 49ers have never played a regular-season game.

What is Patrick Mahomes' record in Las Vegas?

Patrick Mahomes

Since the Las Vegas Raiders moved to Allegiant Stadium as their new home field, Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs have visited it four times for regular-season games. The quarterback holds a perfect 4-0 record when playing in the new stadium. His familiarity and success in Las Vegas could give the Chiefs a slight advantage when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.