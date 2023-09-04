There is a very big chance that Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones doesn't suit up and play in the season opener this Thursday vs. the Detroit Lions.

Jones has been a summer holdout as he has been seeking a new contract worth at least $30 million per year. The two sides haven't been able to meet in the middle on a deal and Jones has been forfeiting $50,000 a day as a result of being away from team activities.

As the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in four days for their season opener, Jones isn't present during today's Sunday practice, which is considered a Wednesday practice for their game week. This isn't a good sign for the Chiefs as they are days away from the start of the season and there's a growing sense that they will be without their star defensive tackle.

"#Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, who is still holding out, isn’t present and won’t be at today’s practice — considered a Wednesday practice of game week — with the two sides not close on a deal, sources say. KC opens the season Thursday against the #Lions."

Chiefs fans are concerned with how the Kansas City Chiefs are handling Chris Jones' contract situation. Some think their defense will be much worse without his presence and some are concerned about their game Thursday vs. the Lions.

Here's how fans reacted:

Why the Kansas City Chiefs need to pay Chris Jones

Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs need to find a way to pay Chris Jones. He's been a big leader in their defense since being drafted by the team in 2016.

He's won two Super Bowls with the team and has been named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro four times each in his career.

With Jones on the field during the last five seasons, the Chiefs have been the number-one team in pressures on defense. Without him, they rank 28th in total pressure percentage.

Jones is playing in the last year of his four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2020 with the Chiefs.

Jones said he is willing to hold out for a long time and this is a situation to keep an eye on especially around the trade block.