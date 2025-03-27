Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs projected to get Georgia star in latest ESPN mock draft

In his latest seven-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft released on Thursday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller had Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs improving their defensive unit in the first round of the selection process.

In that mock draft, Miller predicted the Chiefs would select Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams with the No. 31 overall pick. Miller wrote:

"Williams has moments of greatness -- he combined for four sacks in two games against Texas in 2024 -- but also tends to disappear. He was slowed this season by an ankle injury, yet he showed toughness and glimpses of his ceiling... Williams' pass rush is based mostly on physical ability and lacks technique, but the Chiefs have a good track record of developing defensive talent."

Williams made 21 total stops for the Bulldogs last season, including 15 solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. As previously said, Williams had an incredible two games versus Georgia's rival Texas Longhorns in 2024. During those two games, he recorded six total tackles, six solo tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Can Mykel Williams help the Kansas City defensive unit?

Williams is an interesting and talented defensive player who has the skills to develop into one of the best players in the NFL in the right system.

With coach Andy Reid and elite, veteran players in Chris Jones and George Karlaftis on the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs would be a great spot for Williams, or any defensive player, to be drafted to.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed only 19.2 points per game, which placed fourth in the NFL last season. However, they were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles and struggled to handle Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and Devonta Smith in the big game.

The addition of Williams would unquestionably help the Chiefs' pass defense, something that looked especially vulnerable in Super Bowl 59. In that game, the Chiefs allowed 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

