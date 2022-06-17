"I'm surprised a little" - Patrick Mahomes reacts to Tyreek Hill's claim that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Chiefs star 

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was traded away to the Miami Dolphins this offseason per his request.

Many assumed this was partly due to a dispute over his contract as several receivers, such as the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams, broke the bank with recent trades.

However, according to Hill on his podcast show titled It Needed to be Said, it went beyond money. Like everyone else, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes caught wind of the comments and was asked about them in front of reporters.

Here's what the former Kansas City Chiefs NFL MVP had to say about the controversial comments from his former teammate:

"I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here, we've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that, but I'm sure it kind of had to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling, but I definitely still love Tyreek."

Mahomes ended his thoughts by saying the following:

"He's a one-of-a-kind player, but as you know in coach (Andy) Reid's offense, it takes the whole team. I mean, the offense was rolling before I got here. His offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys, so it's an offense that's more than one player and that includes myself."

The comments that started the controversy were provided on Hill's podcast It Needed to Be Said. He was asked about comparing his newest quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Hill said:

"Obviously, like I'm gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day."

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC West without Tyreek Hill?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West over the last six seasons. A significant part of that is because of the emergence of Tyreek Hill.

The former West Alabama product was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hill is widely regarded as the fastest player in the league, and his presence on the football field causes defenses to play two safeties over the top of the secondary.

By doing so, the offense opens up underneath. As an advantage of this, players such as Travis Kelce could gain yards across the middle of the field.

Hill and Mahomes together were the ultimate combination. During their years together, Hill was named to four All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The AFC West has also gotten considerably more difficult with the additions of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stay tuned for the upcoming season as the Chiefs will try to right the ship with new additions such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, formerly of the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

