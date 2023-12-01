Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could relocate from Arrowhead Stadium amid dispute with Jackson County, claims local politician

Patrick Mahomes has called Arrowhead Stadium home since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him tenth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The place has witnessed two AFC Championship Game victories that led to Super Bowl titles.

Unfortunately, there’s a possibility that football fans at the “Heart of America” might lose their beloved team after what a Councilman posted on Twitter. Worst yet, Kansas City sports fans might lose two professional sports teams.

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs moving out of Kansas City?

It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs not playing home games in Kansas City. That has been the norm since the franchise relocated from Dallas, Texas, to Missouri. Since then, they’ve won two American Football League championships and three Super Bowl titles.

The Chiefs have also entered the playoffs 24 times, including six straight during the Patrick Mahomes era. However, that scenario might be gone after Councilman Kevin O’Neill posted on Twitter:

“I am hearing that Royals are about to start entertaining offers from other municipalities. Is Clay a legitimate site, absolutely. Is Kansas trying to get them to the Legends in Wyandotte County, you bet they are. Many people think Royals are leaving Jackson County.”

“Shame that we might lose Royals. I hear now that Chiefs are also upset with Jackson County and might look at other sites. How did we get here? This should have been a no-brainer. Heartbroken if either franchise leaves.”

Meanwhile, 610 Sports KC’s Bob Fescoe seconded O’Neill’s doomsday tweet for the city’s National Football League and Major League Baseball teams.

Building public facilities like stadiums requires an affirmative vote from the necessary governing body, mainly if taxpayer money will be used. As for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals’ case, their stadiums have been outdated.

Kauffman Stadium, the Royals’ home field, opened in April 1973. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Stadium opened in August 1972, more than two decades before Patrick Mahomes was born.

These stadiums are outdated in terms of structure and maximizing income generation. The team’s owners would like to build residential and commercial complexes near the stadiums to boost profit if possible.

Will Patrick Mahomes play for another city?

Losing the Chiefs will be a massive blow to Kansas City, especially with an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes at the helm. The team always has a chance to win if he orchestrates the plays. They also have a solid core on offense featuring Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice.

Their defense has also carried them when their offense couldn’t generate points. Chris Jones and company have allowed 290 yards and 16.5 points per game, the fourth and third-best rates this season. Therefore, the city must find a way to keep a team with a wide-open championship window.