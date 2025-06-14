"Patrick Mahomes is clearly better ": 2x Super Bowl champ shuts down Chris Simms' critique on Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are eager to get revenge after losing Super Bowl LIX, leaving a poor image. The veteran quarterback didn't have the best season, posting career lows in touchdowns (26) and passing yards (3,928) in 16 games with the AFC champions.

Kansas City is back in the line as one of the teams with expectations to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles. Following a low season by his standards, Mahomes was ranked as the fourth-best QB in the league by Chris Simms.

On Tuesday's edition of "Chris Simms Unbuttoned," Simms justified his ranking by saying that Mahomes, who has the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 MVP award (+700, via DraftKings), hasn't played at the same level as Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (+550), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (+550) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (+650).

On Thursday's edition of Fox Sports' "The Facility," two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy strongly disagreed with this ranking, reminding folks of how dominant Mahomes and Co. have been in recent years.

"This is crazy," McCoy said. "I think Mahomes is clearly better than all the other quarterbacks. ... There’s one quarterback, since he stepped in as a starter, ‘Okay, I’m the starter. I’ve only seen an AFC Championship, that’s the worst I’ve seen, and the best I’ve seen is Super Bowl.' And then the last part is, how can these guys be better than me if when we play on the big stage for all the money, when the chips are all on the table, I always win?

"How are you better than me? At your best season, at my worst season, you don't beat me. When your team was at their best and my team is not at their best, I beat you. ... Forget the quarterback, this is his league and everybody knows that.

He added that the Chiefs set the standard in the league, even when other teams are playing well.

"Any player out here running around talking about this and third, they know it lives and dies with Kansas City," McCoy said. "The Eagles were the best team last year, in my opinion, easily talent-wise, roster-wise, the best team, and the question was, do they have enough to beat the Chiefs?"

Maxx Crosby discusses his relationship with Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby has embraced his divisional rivalry with Patrick Mahomes. While the Chiefs have enjoyed collective success, the Raiders have given them big blows in recent seasons.

During a podcast appearance with Johnny Manziel on Thursday, the defensive specialist broke down his relationship with the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

"He's a f***ing dog," Crosby said (Timestamp: 1:02:41). "And yeah, just when we're out there, we know what time it is. Like, we have ultimate respect. You know, hug his kids after the game, dap it up, we talk our s***. But when we're in between the lines, it's war. And that's what it's all about."

Following a busy offseason, the Raiders could be a bigger threat for Mahomes and Co. this upcoming season.

