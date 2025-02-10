"PUT CARSON WENTZ IN THE GAME" - NFL fans rip Patrick Mahomes for throwing 2 INTs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has won the championship thrice with the Chiefs and been the Super Bowl MVP every time, including a couple of years ago against the Eagles. However, the Philadelphia defense dominated Kansas City in the first half. They did not have a single point until the two-minute warning and there was an instance at 17-0 when Nick Sirianni's team had more points than Andy Reid's team had yards.

That score came about after Patrick Mahomes threw a costly interception that was picked up for Cooper DeJean and returned for a touchdown. It made it a three-score game and looked like a turning point in this showdown.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That was not his only transgression of the first half either because he repeated the trick within the two-minute warning. The Chiefs had a chance to claw some of the deficit back within that period but Patrick Mahomes threw another pick. While it was not returned for a touchdown, it set up a first-and-goal in the red zone. A.J. Brown caught a touchdown pass with the Eagles' possession to make it 24-0.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Fans were furious and perplexed by the way Patrick Mahomes was playing. Some said that Carson Wentz should be brought in to relieve him. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.