Patrick Mahomes criticizes Kareem Hunt’s assault scandal 7 years after Pro Bowl RB was released by Browns 

Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not often the most vocal player in the NFL. While he does not shy away from the microphone, he is more reserved than many other players in the league. However, he always takes the opportunity to defend his teammates when an opportunity arises.

In September 2024, the Chiefs made the decision to re-sign Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt after an injury to RB Isiah Pacheco. The decision came six years after the Chiefs released Hunt in 2018 after TMZ posted a video showing Hunt kicking a woman inside a Cleveland hotel. While he was not arrested, the video was certainly incriminating.

Between his tenures with the Chiefs, Hunt played for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes appeared on the second episode of "The Kingdom." In the episode, he spoke about the Chiefs' controversial decision to re-sign Hunt after his previous scandal.

"What he did was wrong, but I know in his heart he isn’t a bad person," Patrick Mahomes said. "It’s how you can become better and learn from them. I think that’s something that he embraced. He wasn’t going to let that one bad decision define who he is as a person."

Kansas City HC Andy Reid echoes a similar sentiment to Patrick Mahomes on Kareem Hunt

Kansas City coach Andy Reid also appeared on Thursday's episode of "The Kingdom." He echoed a similar sentiment to Patrick Mahomes on the team's decision to re-sign Kareem Hunt.

"He learned a lesson," Reid said. "Too many people don’t get a second chance and then they go back and they start doing bad things. They don’t even have an opportunity to be successful.

"He did wrong. He knew he did wrong. You can’t do that. Somebody’s gotta teach you that you can’t do that. He paid for that. We probably all run into road blocks somewhere. Some more drastic than others. He had to start over and do it the right way."

While it will not satisfy all fans, Hunt has expressed remorse about the situation. In the same episode of "The Kingdom," he spoke about his guilt and regret about the incident.

"So upset about the whole situation. I wish I could go back in time and handle it a lotta bit different."

In his first season back with the Chiefs last year, he appeared in 13 games, rushing for 728 yards and seven TDs on 200 carries.

