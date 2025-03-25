Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye shows off her strength in most adorable gym cameo

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has posted some adorable videos of their daughter Sterling Skye hilariously showing off her workout routine. Brittany Mahomes often provides a glimpse of her personal life on social media.

On Monday, she posted a few hilarious videos of her daughter on her Instagram story. Sterling Skye was seen lifting some weights in the video. Skye was in a kids' gym session and did some workouts using the plastic equipment.

Sharing the video, Brittany wrote:

"Up & at it 🤣"

Still from Patrick Mahomes's wife story (Image via Instagram/@brittanylynne)

In another video, Skye was lifting some weight. While sharing the story, Brittany wrote:

"Get your kids working 🤣"

Still from Patrick Mahomes's wife story (Image via Instagram/@brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes had a good outing with her kids, and in another Instagram story, she posted an adorable picture of her kids having a snow cone. She also joined her kids in a stylish black outfit paired with goggles.

Sharing the picture, Brittany wrote in the caption:

"Ster in action 🤣🤣"

Still from Patrick Mahomes's wife story (Image via Instagram/@brittanylynne)

Sterling Skye is just four, and she is already walking in her parent's footsteps when it comes to fitness. This time around, Patrick Mahomes is having a good time away from his tight-packed schedule as he is having an off-season.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany celebrated the fourth birthday of Sterling Skye

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's firstborn, Sterling Skye, turned four last month on February 20. The couple shared a joint post celebrating their daughter's birthday on their Instagram.

They posted several pictures of their daughter. Along with that, Brittany also penned down a heartfelt caption.

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany, who have been married since March 2022, are the proud parents of three kids. Their eldest was born in February 2021, and next, in November 2022, they welcomed a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes. The couple was blessed with their third child, another girl, Golden Raye, on January 12, 2025.

