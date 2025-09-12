  • home icon
  • Patrick Mahomes dealt major blow as Andy Reid shares Xavier Worthy's injury status ahead of Chiefs-Eagles game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:53 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are seemingly bracing to face the Philadelphia Eagles without Xavier Worthy. The second-year wide receiver was expected to lead the team's aerial game until Rashee Rice returned from a six-game suspension.

The season was off to a terrible start for Worthy, who got injured in the third scrimmage play of the season opener against the LA Chargers, when he clashed with teammate Travis Kelce and sustained a shoulder injury. Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder, and his status was day by day on Monday.

Andy Reid shared an update on Friday, which doesn't sound promising for the defending AFC champions. Per Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor, Reid said Worthy's chances to play on Sunday are "slim."

“He did a little bit of team work (Friday), but that was it,” Reid said of Worthy. “He’s doing very well.”

Outside of Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy was the only Chiefs player to rack up over 100 yards in Super Bowl LIX. He was Kansas City's best player on the field in February, catching eight passes on eight targets and tallying 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 40-22 loss.

Mahomes turned to Marquis Brown (10 receptions for 99 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster (five receptions for 55 yards) and Travis Kelce (two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown) after Worthy exited Friday's game against the Chargers.

The possibility of Worthy returning to play with a brace has gotten buzz in recent days. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, meaning it may not happen so soon.

Will the Chiefs trade for a wide receiver with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice out?

Amid growing buzz surrounding a potential reunion with Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been reported to be interested in a move for Hill or any other wide receiver.

After losing 33-8 to the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins held a players-only meeting on Tuesday to assess the season debut and how to approach the rest of it.

This could be the beginning of the end of Hill's tenure with the Dolphins, but it's still too early to make any assumptions. Additionally, the Chiefs still have experienced players who can step up during Xavier Worthy's absence, especially Kelce, Brown and Smith-Schuster.

The Super Bowl LIX rematch could be a crucial point of the Chiefs' season, especially if they struggle to move the ball through the air.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
