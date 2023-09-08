Patrick Mahomes came to the defense of Kadarius Toney after the Chiefs receiver dropped at least three very catchable balls at inopportune moments. One of them led to a pick six that led to the Lions bringing the score back to 14-14 in the second half, having entered it seven points down. Another drop in the final moments of the match led to the loss of a first down and stalled forward progress. Eventually, Detroit took over the ball and saw out the clock.

Social media has seen Kadarius Toney receive a lot of grief from fans. The narrative has been, not unfairly one could say, that he lost the Chiefs the game. If anyone has reason to be most annoyed with his receiver, it is Patrick Mahomes. His quarterbacking rating came down because of the defensive pick and touchdown and incompletions due to dropped balls.

Though showing why he is the leader, Patrick Mahomes defended Kadarius Toney's performance, saying,

"I have trust in KT [Toney] . . . Stuff's not always going to go your way."

Kadarius Toney's performance shows importance of Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster to Patrick Mahomes

While Kadarius Toney makes a convenient fall guy, the truth is quarterbacks needs support from all over the field to win games. Last season, when Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, there were doubts whether the Chiefs would remain as dominant as before.

JuJu Smith-Schuster came in and plugged in the hole created by Hill's departure. Even though it was not a like-for-like match, he was a steady presence. It pushed Toney on to the special teams last year, where he was much more effective. It culminated in a fine Super Bowl record punt return in the fourth quarter. Smith-Schuster's loss to the New England Patriots shows how important he had been.

And, obviously, any team will struggle with the loss of a player like Travis Kelce. He is the best tight end in business. But more than that, he has an understanding with Patrick Mahomes that allows him to find space in the open field and be the receiver of last resort. Think of someone like Rob Gronkowski for Tom Brady. Not having him on the field put more pressure on the quarterback to keep targeting Toney, even when he was struggling.

Even without Kelce, though, the Chiefs only lost the game by a single point, 21-20. They will remain threats throughout the season and no one should expect them to be out early.