Patrick Mahomes delivers ice-cold clapback donning 613-diamond Super Bowl ring after Ja’Marr Chase disrespect

Patrick Mahomes has already won two Super Bowl rings, despite only being a starting quarterback for five NFL seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs.

His most recent triumph came last year during the 2022 NFL season when he helped his team defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City hosted their victory parade and the players recently received their actual rings.

Mahomes shared a picture of himself on his personal Instagram account showing off both rings. The newest addition is loaded with 613 diamonds and he's wearing it on the same hand as the other ring. He also wrote "That's Who" in the caption, along with two ring emojis.

The caption is likely in direct response to Ja'Marr Chase. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was recently asked about who he believes is the best quarterback in the NFL. He said Joe Burrow, which is understandable because he's supporting his teammate. The issue is that he disrespected Patrick Mahomes along the way.

Here's what Chase had to say when asked who the best player in the NFL is:

"Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. Yeah, that's easy. MVP."

After a reporter told him that Burrow said that "Pat" is the best player in the league, Chase had this to say:

"Who said Pat? Pat who?"

Ja'Marr Chase's disrespect is likely why Patrick Mahomes responded apparently directly. By captioning "That's Who," as he's answering, "Pat Who?"

While Chase has yet to publicly respond to Mahomes, he did see the post on Instagram as his personal account is listed under the views section.

The trash talk between the two superstars just adds even more fuel to a developing rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals. They have been the two most successful teams in the AFC over the last two years and have faced off against each other four times during that stretch, including twice in the NFL playoffs.

With two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL leading the teams, they are expected to meet many more times.

Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow head-to-head record

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in each of the last three consecutive seasons.

They have also faced off against each other in the AFC Conference Championship game in each of the last two consecutive seasons.

Mahomes actually earned his first-ever head-to-head win against Burrown in the AFC Conference Championship last year for the 2022 NFL season. Prior to the game, Burrow held a 3-0 career record against Mahomes. The two will face off for a fifth time in three years when the Chiefs and Bengals meet on New Year's Eve during the 2023 NFL season.

