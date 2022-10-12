“There’s got to be a little bit of common sense” – Patrick Mahomes sounds off on highly controversial roughing the passer call on Chris Jones during Raiders vs Chiefs 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again got the better of their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. They came back from a large deficit and won the game 30-29. In Week 5 there were multiple questionable roughing-the-passer calls made by officials. One of them was in the game between the Chiefs and the Raiders. Chiefs DL Chris Jones strip-sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, but the officials threw a flag.

The call was met with loud boos from the Chiefs fans inside the Arrowhead Stadium, as they understandably didn't like it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also spoke on the situation and wasn't happy with the call. He shared his thoughts on The Drive radio show:

“There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man. ”

CJ Vogel @CJVogel_TFB Roughing the Passer in the NFL is so broken. Two of the worst calls I have ever seen in just one weekend.



1. Chris Jones called for landing his bodyweight on Derek Carr

2. Grady Jarrett called for who knows. It’s Tom Brady Roughing the Passer in the NFL is so broken. Two of the worst calls I have ever seen in just one weekend. 1. Chris Jones called for landing his bodyweight on Derek Carr2. Grady Jarrett called for who knows. It’s Tom Brady https://t.co/eJQYh81c7Y

"Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense along the lines of Chris Jones."

Mahomes continued:

"He stripped the ball. I know some of his body weight lands on him, but he breaks the ground, and he was holding the ball in the other hand. So there’s only so much you can do as a defensive lineman to try to get off the quarterback whenever you have a clean shot on him."

The Chiefs fought back and won the game against the Raiders, but such calls could change the outcome of the game. This is what happened in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. In a similar situation, Tom Brady was sacked by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett on a key third down. The Falcons were penalized and the Buccaneers escaped with a win.

The Comeback @thecomeback The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. The roughing the passer call after the Falcons' Grady Jarrett hit the Bucs' Tom Brady, and the roasting of it from Fox's Daryl Johnston. https://t.co/3ba6PCdrHm

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes against the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes continued his impressive form against the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw four touchdown passes in the win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Travis Kelce caught all four touchdowns, and it seems like the Chiefs offense isn't missing the services of Tyreek Hill. Apart from the loss against the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs' offense has stepped up every time and delivered.

Patrick Mahomes will go against Josh Allen next week in a highly anticipated matchup. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills promises to be a great spectacle and has everyone excited. We will see who comes out on top in Week 6.

