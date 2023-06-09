Patrick Mahomes donned $70,000 Rolex President for Chiefs’ White House visit: Report 

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes showed up and showed out at the Kansas City Chiefs' White House visit this week.

Alongside teammate Travis Kelce, who also stood out (for multiple reasons, but more on that later), Mahomes stood front and center as President Joe Biden gave a speech lauding the champions.

One thing, however, flew under the radar during their visit.

While Mahomes was dressed in a powder blue suit, he completed his ensemble with a stunning timepiece - the Rolex President edition - fitting, of course.

Per Robb Report, Mahomes donned the platinum version of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 mm. Kelce, meanwhile, was spotted with the yellow-gold variation of the timepiece.

A quick search through Rolex's archives reveals that Kelce's watch costs $38,000. Mahomes' timepiece is another matter.

President Biden welcomes the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House

Per Chrono 24, the Super Bowl MVP's platinum Rolex President costs at least a whopping $70,000. Phew!

That wasn't the only story from the White House that evening, though.

Chiefs at White House: How Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce stole the show

Travis Kelce is never one to shy away from the headlines. When the Chiefs marched towards the Super Bowl, the star tight end delivered an epic line, bellowing: "This is Mahomes' house!" after a win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the White House, Kelce ramped it up.

In a classic distraction maneuver, Kelce pointed at something, throwing President Joe Biden's attention for a toss. Kelce saw an opening, and he took it. Well, almost.

The Super Bowl champion tight end stepped up to the podium, ready to deliver an address to the onlookers. Just as he started to speak, however, he was ushered away by Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl MVP promptly apologized for Kelce's moment in the spotlight as laughs rang out around the room.

Kelce later addressed the moment on his New Heights podcast, stating:

"The president at the podium, it's iconic, right? It's iconic, and how he usually addresses the nation is, 'To my fellow Americans.' That's all I wanted to say, dude."

The Chiefs star addressed that he did have one small regret.

"I shouldn't have started off with, 'I've always wanted to do this,'" Kelce said on the podcast.

New Heights @newheightshow @PupPeroni Travis almost pulled off an iconic White House moment Travis almost pulled off an iconic White House moment 😭 @PupPeroni https://t.co/cNEahcKwxJ

It's been quite a year for Travis Kelce, all things considered. After clinching another Super Bowl, he hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

His podcast with his brother Jason Kelce has also shot up the boards in popularity. The pair have hosted star guests on New Heights, while they also hosted a live show at the 2023 NFL Draft with Roger Goodell in attendance.

