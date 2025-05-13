Patrick Mahomes drops 3-word reaction as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft lottery in Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Patrick Mahomes might have legions of fans, but he took a moment to switch positions as he fawned over Cooper Flagg possibly going to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The lottery was kind to the Chiefs' quarterback's favorite team, who grew up in Texas, as they ended up with the top pick this year. The Duke product is widely expected to be the first player picked from this year's college class, and the hype around him is real.

He was the National College Player of the Year in 2025 and won the Lute Olson, Julius Erving, and Wayman Tisdale awards in recognition of the way he excelled for his college program. The Mavericks fans have been feeling let down ever since Luka Doncic, their star player, was traded to the Lakers, and this gives them a sense of optimism, as exhibited by Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs star had an euphoric reaction on social media, posting on X,

"OMGGGGG!! Let’s goo!!!!!"

Patrick Mahomes' hope for Dallas Mavericks' future post-Luka Doncic potentially rests on Cooper Flagg

Patrick Mahomes was devastated when the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic. Such was the impact that he brought it up before he was supposed to play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs' star was so distraught that he said that it hurt his heart, but he was also excited that Dallas acquired Anthony Davis. He also held out hope for how his favorite basketball franchise's future might turn out when he said,

"Luka is such a franchise player. I know it hurt my heart as a Mavs fan, but I'm excited for the future and having [Anthony Davis]. It definitely hurts more than anything knowing Luka and the work that he put in and the time he's put in in Dallas and the city and how he's done so much for it. That's been the thing that's hurt me the most. But I'm excited for the future of the Mavs as well"

While he merely stated that he was excited then, the draft lottery made sure that it was apparent for all to see after Dallas ended up with the first overall pick. While nothing is set in stone and the Mavericks might choose someone other than Cooper Flagg, it looks very likely that the Duke player will make Texas his new home. If he has anything close to the kind of impact Patrick Mahomes has had on the Chiefs, the NBA franchise would consider itself very fortunate.

