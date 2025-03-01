Patrick Mahomes drops 5-word message for Kitan Crawford’s stunning NFL Combine performance

Kitan Crawford's performance at the NFL Combine Friday caught the attention of a former league MVP. The Nevada Wolf Pack safety ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, prompting a five-word reaction from Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

"Lil cuz had a day!" Mahomes tweeted on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes and Crawford are not related. Mahomes often uses "cuz" on social media to praise standout performances.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crawford's run was among the best at the Combine from a Nevada football alum, with only outside linebacker Dontay Moch running the 40 faster in 2011 (4.40).

Below are the fastest 40-yard dash times in the history of Nevada football alums.

4.40 - OLB Dontay Moch (2011)

4.41 - S Kitan Crawford (2025)

4.43 - WR Marko Mitchell (2009)

4.43 - S Jonathon Amaya (2010)

4.48 - S Duke Williams (2013)

4.51 - WR Nate Burleson (2003)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Crawford’s showing was somewhat surprising given that he’s not projected to go in the draft's opening round, and he’s a name that’s not been talked about all that much. In 2024, he recorded 42 tackles and defended six passes, with a forced fumble and two interceptions.

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Crawford is great at hammering through pass catchers' arms to break up receptions, has athletic feet and is strong at kick coverage. As for his downside, Zierlein said he has average bursts and tends to focus on making big hits more than tackling.

Ad

The Chiefs may have a spot for Kitan Crawford

It’s hard to tell where Kitan Crawford will go when the NFL draft takes place next month, but interestingly, the Chiefs may be looking for a safety.

Justin Reid is set to become a free agent on March 12 and will be one of the most sought-after players in his position. Who knows if Crawford will be the guy to fill those shoes should Reid depart or if the Chiefs will take an interest in him the same way their franchise quarterback has.

Ad

While Crawford won't likely be a high draft pick in the opening round despite his Combine performance Friday, that doesn’t mean he might not go to a contending team like KC.

The Chiefs don’t pick until #31 in the first round, and then they’re on the clock at numbers 63, 66 and 95. That means they can probably bide their time and wait until the second or third round or later, and Crawford could still be available.

Ad

With the Chiefs, Crawford would learn from one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo has developed elite cover players like Trent McDuffie and Reid, to name a couple.

Crawford's Combine time should at least allow him to find an NFL team before the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.