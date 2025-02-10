Patrick Mahomes drops bold promise to Chiefs Kingdom after disheartening Super Bowl LIX loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a bold promise to the Chiefs Kingdom after the Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs were dominated from start to finish as Mahomes struggled from the get-go. Mahomes and the Chiefs had just one first down in the half as Mahomes had 33 passing yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

After the game, Mahomes took to social media to share a bold message to Chiefs Kingdom.

"Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back," Mahomes wrote on X.

Mahomes did struggle in the game, but the blame doesn't solely go on him as the entire offense struggled, as did the defense.

Overall, Kansas City was overmatched by the Eagles who cruised to a lopsided win over the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes vows to fix Super Bowl mistakes

In the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes struggled from the start.

"I feel like I didn't play to my standard just with the struggles that I had early in this season,'' Mahomes said, via ESPN. "There are things that I have to get better at, and they kind of showed today. I'm about to find a way this offseason to combat what defenses are doing to me as far as rush lanes and different coverages that they're playing.

"That's the beauty of football is that you never can be satisfied with just coming out there and playing and thinking you're going to have success year in and year out. These defenses are going to continue to get better and better, and so I have to get better."

Mahomes added:

"I take a lot of ownership in that, and I want to hopefully come back and play better football this next season.''

Philadelphia was able to get after Mahomes despite rushing four, and under pressure, the quarterback struggled a lot as he couldn't read the field as well as he wanted.

Now, Patrick Mahomes vowed to be back better and use this loss as motivation.

