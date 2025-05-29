Patrick Mahomes drops major injury update on Rashee Rice as WR gears up for OTAs

Patrick Mahomes shared an optimistic update about Rashee Rice, his WR1 in the 2023 season and a handful of games in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs went through the season with multiple absences, especially on the offensive end of the ball.

The wide receiver room took several hits throughout the campaign, with Marquise Brown, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Rice all missing time during or the entire season with injuries.

Rice only played four games in 2024, getting hurt against the LA Chargers in Week 4. He had a strong 12-reception, 110-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the prior game.

Ever since that moment, the season hasn't been the same for the Chiefs. Even though they went all the way to the Super Bowl, the absence of certain players hurt them and the Philadelphia Eagles' suffocating defense cashed in on their lack of alternatives.

Now that their OTAs are underway, Mahomes offered a positive update regarding Rice's health. The three-time Super Bowl champion spoke with reporters on Thursday, when he used two words to describe Rice: explosive and fast, per reporter Pete Sweeney.

Sweeney also noted that Rice was "under the weather." Andy Reid kept him away from the rest of the players, but when he was involved, Rashee Rice left a positive impression.

Rice was only a rookie when he took over and became the Chiefs' WR1, which is why this is exciting news for the fans. They still have an intriguing wide receiver room, but having this man healthy will be a major boost for Reid and Co.

In 2024, Rice posted 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce should be excited to have him back.

Patrick Mahomes set record straight on Travis Kelce's retirement rumors

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes reflected on the possibility of seeing Travis Kelce play his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran quarterback poured water into that notion, explaining that Kelce looks ready to go.

"If it's the last ride, you'd never know," Mahomes said. "The way he's talking about football, the way he’s talking about working, trying to be even better this year than he was last year -- it doesn't seem like a guy that it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job."

The Chiefs are one of the teams trying to catch up with the champions again and things are seemingly falling into place to put them in a good position to compete.

