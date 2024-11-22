Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate shares his take on Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl odds after Bills defeat

Kansas City Chiefs' first loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills on November 17 might have been a hiccup for the team. However, for former Chiefs Safety, Tyrann Mathieu, the team is still a formidable contender.

On the November 22 episode of the "Up & Adams Show", Mathieu showed confidence in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ ability to bounce back. The now New Orleans Saints man said:

"I think they'll figure it out. They always do... He's one of those competitors, one of those athletes. At any given moment, he can cut it on. He can put you in a coffin quick."

Mathieu added:

"I think the special thing about the Chiefs is that you’ve got to deal with, really, a three-headed monster: it’s Mahomes, it’s Coach Reid, and then it’s Spags... Like, if one of those guys has a bad day, the other one can pick them up. But, if all three of those guys are on fire—come on, man. I don’t think a lot of teams have what it takes to overcome that."

That said, the Chiefs' last loss to the Bills snapped the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce-led team's 15-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history. The last time the Chiefs Kingdom lost was against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Christmas Day Game in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs are now ready to hunt the Panthers to keep up with their three-peat goal

AFC West's Kansas City Chiefs have now the best record in the NFL alongside the Detroit Lions (9-1) in the NFC North.

Next up, in Week 12, the Chiefs Kingdom will face the Carolina Panthers, who are standing at 3-7. Looking forward to it, the Panthers Head Coach, Dave Canales, understands the pressure of facing the three-time Super Bowl champions.

“We know they’ll come in ready to adjust and find a way to win," Canales said.

FYI, the Carolina Panthers are going to face the Kansas City Chiefs after a two-game win streak and a bye week. The team's rookie QB Bryce Young is strategizing to capitalize on the Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco's absence from the roster. Pacheco has missed the last eight games after experiencing a broken fibula while playing in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

