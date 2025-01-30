Patrick Mahomes' father claims X account 'was hacked' as controversial tweet on Bills loss goes viral

Patrick Mahomes Sr. made the headlines in recent hours for allegedly trying to troll fans with his social media post, especially Buffalo Bills supporters following the 2024 AFC championship game.

Following several posts from the account against Buffalo fans, the actual Pat Mahomes Sr. clarified he wasn't the one sending those messages on social media. He shared an Instagram story to say his relationship with X/Twitter ended years ago.

"Haven't been on Twitter/X in years. My account was hacked and I do not have access to it. Plz disregard any tweets from @pmahomes," he captioned the story.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pat Mahomes Sr.'s clarification

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He also posted another story on Instagram to apologize to Buffalo Bills fans and insist he wasn't the one making the claims on X.

"Attention: Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s X account has been compromised. The Mahomes family holds the utmost respect for the @BuffaloBills organization and the #BillsMafia fan base. We are actively working to resolve this issue. Thank you for understanding," the message read.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a hard-fought win over the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills, which sparked plenty of reactions from fans and players. Patrick Mahomes Sr. was thought to be the person behind this account, but the story is different now.

What did Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s hacked account post?

Starting on Sunday, the account shared four posts, first sharing a picture of the Mahomes after having won the AFC championship. They then posted a message saying they'd see New Orleans soon. It continued with celebration after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead.

Lastly, the most controversial post, which made a lot of noise around social media, was one in which Mahomes said it was a good day to not be from Buffalo.

Expand Tweet

That post drew the fake Patrick Mahomes Sr. a lot of bad comments, which is why Mahomes clarified he wasn't behind those tweets. The rivalry between Chiefs and Bills fans has reached new heights this year, with fans trying to cause a stir whenever and however they can.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.