Patrick Mahomes' father's Super Bowl fight invites legal trouble as DA looks to take action: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. clashed with former MLB pitcher John Rocker during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans. Because of this, now, a Texas District Attorney (DA) has asked a judge to make Mahomes Sr. wear a device that checks if he drinks alcohol.

Since Mahomes Sr. travels a lot, the DA wants him to wear a portable version of this device when he's out of town, to make sure he follows the rules of his probation, per a report based on a court document obtained by "in Touch."

"Patrick Mahomes (Sr.) … due to the defendant's extensive travel outside of Smith County for sports events, it's requested the defendant have an additional portable alcohol monitoring device when he's not using his vehicle," the District Attorney wrote as per a February 13 request.

That said, the judge has not yet made a decision regarding the request. This is not the first time Mahomes Sr. has faced legal trouble.

Patrick Mahomes' father had an angry reaction to cops during his arrest in 2024

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was looking forward to watching his son play in the Super Bowl LVIII, but his plans were interrupted when he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in February 2024. Body camera footage from the arrest shows Mahomes Sr. expressing his frustration, saying:

"I'm supposed to be going to the Super Bowl to watch my son play football, and this is what we're doing?"

He was later released on a $100,000 bond. Mahomes Sr. ultimately pleaded guilty to the DWI charge and was sentenced to five years of probation, with strict supervision for the first year.

Despite his legal issues, Mahomes Sr. was still allowed to attend the Super Bowl.

Previously, in 2019, he served 40 days in jail for a similar charge.

In another instance, in August 2024, Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge and was placed on probation. He was ordered to do community service, attend counseling, and install an interlock device in his car to prevent future drunk driving.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher. He played for several teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates, from 1992 to 2003. Over his career, he had a record of 42 wins and 39 losses, with a 5.47 earned run average (ERA).

