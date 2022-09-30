Patrick Mahomes finally breaks silence on huge sideline fight with OC Eric Bieniemy

Patrick Mahomes ran into his first roadblock of the 2022 NFL season in the form of the Indianapolis Colts on September 25 during the third week of the league. He also ran into his first bit of controversy: a sideline spat with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Indianapolis will go away after forcing him into a sub-60 completion percentage for the first time this season. But that argument with Bieniemy is going to be brought up whenever the team struggles offensively in 2022.

Patrick Mahomes tried to bury the hatchet and explain away the public disagreement with his offensive coordinator during an appearance on the NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio:

"Yeah, I think after seeing the video, I mean, I see why people thought it was a bigger deal than that. It was all obviously, I was offered to play here and some of that was the score every time you're on the field.

"I wanted to go. I wanted to take another chance and try to get it down the field and get out of bounds or something like that and try to get a better chance. Either throw a Hail Mary or take a field goal."

Patrick Mahomes added:

"But they kind of made this decision not just kind of screening me. I think it was that coach, three-and-a-half of the staff that we were in a good spot. We had the lead and we could just kind of get to the half and kind of refocus and kind of like have the ball coming out of the half.

"And we didn't want to make a big mistake there at the half. So that's their job that I got to be better at doing win when that is the right decision. But at the same time, I always want to score. I think that's kind of who I am."

Patrick Mahomes will be in an even bigger spotlight than usual this Sunday

Patrick Mahomes is in probably the third biggest spotlight of any player in the league outside of two quarterback peers. They are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, the latter of whom has the most gravity of any athlete in the NFL.

On Sunday, October 2, Mahomes will be battling Brady in Tampa, coming on the heels of Hurricane Ian's devastation of the coastline. Mahomes, Bieniemy, and most prominently, Brady, will have to behave after recent public outbursts.

