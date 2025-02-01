Patrick Mahomes' former OC makes feelings clear on Deion Sanders

There are few days when Deion Sanders isn't in the headlines, something that comes with the 'Prime Time' moniker. Over the past few weeks, the two-time Super Bowl champion has been in the headlines for two reasons - being linked with the Dallas Cowboys job, and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While there was intense speculation linking Sanders to the Cowboys before Jerry Jones eventually settled on Schottenheimer, 'Coach Prime' will now return to the Colorado Buffaloes to coach his first season without his son, Shedeur Sanders.

On Friday, Colorado alum Eric Beiniemy, who also served as Patrick Mahomes' offensive coordinator when he lifted his first Lombardi Trophy at Super Bow LIV, was asked about Sanders' time with the Buffaloes so far. Bieniemy had nothing but praise for Coach Prime.

“I’ve been fired up about it. He’s brought the black and gold back to where we’re pretty much relevant. He’s done a heck of a job," Bieniemy said on "Speak."

"His son did a hell of a job. We got a Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter. It seems like great things are coming back to the university. Obviously he’s going to have to go through a transition after losing his son and Travis and a few other players as well. But now it’s about putting that consistent behaviour on tape.”

Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys speculation dies a quick death

The very same day the Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy, Dallas GM Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders in the hope that he would take over the franchise and galvanize a fanbase that has not tasted any semblance of success since 1996.

“To hear from Jerry [Jones] is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry," Deion Sanders told ESPN after a conversation with Jones.

"After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

That conversation didn't appear to go anywhere as the Cowboys shifted their attention to other candidates, including former OC Kellen Moore, former New York Jets HC Robert Saleh, and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

When all was said and done, the Cowboys lined up Schottenheimer to replace McCarthy in an effort to preserve a little bit of continuity in the offense despite the fact that Schottenheimer didn't call plays as the Cowboys' OC this season.

