Last year in the Super Bowl, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Jason Kelce and the Eagles in Arizona. But the story in Las Vegas was completely different. Both Kelce brothers made it into the playoffs, but Philadelphia went home in the Wild Card round. Since then, the older sibling has been supporting his younger brother, whether it be shirtless in the Buffalo Cold or right there in Vegas.

And Patrick Mahomes, for one, is thrilled to have both Travis and Jason Kelce by his side as Kansas City players and fans celebrate a historic back-to-back Super Bowl win. The Eagles center was seen wearing a wrestling mask and the Chiefs quarterback professed his love for the Kelce siblings, stating,

“I was there! I saw Jason, and he was the life of the party, man. Those Kelce brothers, man, they’re the life of the party wherever they go.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes also said,

“Winning the Super Bowl in Vegas, we knew it was going to be a long night.”

They all celebrated in Las Vegas with DJ Marshmello and Taylor Swift played a prominent role dancing to her own song, "Love Story."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce aim for three-peat after Super Bowl win as Jason Kelce mulls future

Patrick Mahomes might be celebrating his latest championship with teammate Travis right now but he has his sights set on future Super Bowls as the Chiefs look to win three in a row. He said,

“I mean obviously we’ve had a great start and a great run, and we’ve done a lot of great things, but we’ve got a long ways to go. And so I think if I have the mindset to continue to get better every single day I’m playing, people will be able to put whatever title they want on me.”

Expand Tweet

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, is celebrating with his brother but he has not yet decided on retirement. After the Eagles lost in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was widely reported that he will walk away from the game. However, the center has said that nothing is decided and he is still contemplating it. He thinks that taking a decision so close to the end of the season is tough and he wants to give a couple of weeks before he makes the final call.

Expand Tweet

If he comes back, Philadelphia will believe they have the best center in business to go and challenge the likes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes again. If not, Jason Kelce will be the best wingman anyone as ever had as the Chiefs target glory again.