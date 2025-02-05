Patrick Mahomes gets candid about Travis Kelce's possible retirement after Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in modern NFL history as they look to win a third consecutive Super Bowl trophy. However, they know players are going to change and with tight end Travis Kelce being 35 years old, he has more years behind him in the NFL than in front of him.

While speaking during media day for Super Bowl 59, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed how he would love to see Kelce play more than just this game and continue his career.

"Hopefully [Kelce] does play another three years, because that's great for me."

The three years are in response to Travis Kelce's answer regarding his future where he said that he wants to continue playing.

"Where will I be in three years? Oh, man, I don't know. Hopefully still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. But we'll see. We'll see what happens."

Mahomes and Kelce have been one of the greatest connections that the NFL has ever seen, especially in the playoffs. The tight end has 151 catches from the quarterback in the playoffs for 1,745 yards and 19 touchdowns in 20 games.

Super Bowl 59 Preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles pass rush

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have their hands full as they attempt to win their third consecutive Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL. However, there are some advantages that the Chiefs have to put themselves in the best position going forward.

One of them is to have a quick passing attack as the Eagles' defense is expected to dominate the trenches with its pass rush. Getting the ball out quickly will be critical for Patrick Mahomes, which seemed to work in the conference championship where he got it out at an average of 2.59 seconds - the quickest of any of the four quarterbacks.

Making sure the quick passing game is available will open up the playbook as the game progresses.

