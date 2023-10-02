Does the "Taylor Swift Curse" apply to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? For some fans, it does after his recent mishaps.

Heading into their game against the New York Jets, the defensing Super Bowl champions were tipped to be the significant favorites. The Jets had lost star acquisition Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear, while Zach Wilson was once again proving why he could be one of the most notorious draft busts of the 21st century.

The first quarter seemingly went to plan, as the Chiefs scored seventeen unanswered points: two touchdowns (plus PAT kicks) and a field goal. And then came the second quarter.

Mahomes shockingly struggled in that period, throwing not one, but two interceptions in the midst of Gang Green's scoring flurry:

And fans were quick to blame his struggles on Taylor Swift, who is in attendance at MetLife Stadium to support his teammate (and her rumored partner) Travis Kelce:

How many interceptions has Patrick Mahomes thrown in his career?

Although Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today, not even he is immune to interceptions. So far, he has had 51 of them in his career.

In both his MVP-winning seasons, Mahomes had 12 picks. In 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship game; but in 2022, they won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. His single-season high, however, is 13 in 2021, when the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFCCG.

The most interceptions he has thrown in one game is three, which he achieved thrice, all on the road:

Nov. 19, 2018 vs. LAR

Dec. 13, 2020 vs. MIA

Dec. 11, 2022 vs. DEN

Interestingly enough, he is 2-1 in those games, winning against the AFC teams. After the defeat of the Broncos, he said:

“Just three bad decisions. If you look at them — the first one I could have probably taken the easy throw on the outside and I tried to force it to (Travis) Kelce. The second one, I was really just trying to burn it. I mean, (Patrick Surtain II) made a hell of a play, I was trying to throw it away at someone’s feet. The third one was just bad just because of the situation. We’re in field goal range, especially here at altitude. No one was open, just throw the ball away and let Harrison (Butker) end the game.”

The Jets tied the game after a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and 2-point conversion by Zach Wilson, but Harrison Butker ended the stalemate with a 26-yard field goal.