Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss on Monday, with the team losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14 in the first game of Christmas Day. This was the Chiefs' first loss inside the AFC West since 2019, and it will cost them dearly after there are no longer chances of getting the first seed in the AFC.

This year has been rough. There is a lack of weapons for Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce has been struggling due to the pressure of being the only real receiving weapon for the offense. With no real answers, the Kansas City Chiefs are in danger of an early exit from the 2023 playoffs.

The Chiefs' quarterback was heavily criticized by the fans during Monday's loss, especially as the Raiders won the game with their quarterback not completing a single pass after the first quarter:

Patrick Mahomes' 2023 season: What is happening with the Chiefs quarterback?

The lack of consistency coming from the Chiefs quarterback has been astonishing. We're used to Mahomes going to great lengths to carry his team, but recently, his level dropped massively.

He's missing open receivers, not making the correct progressions in passing plays, and not making the correct decisions about where to go with the ball. Sure, the lack of weapons hurts his overall production, but he's also to blame.

Travis Kelce: The lone great receiving weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group and Patrick Mahomes under center. It's clear that the plan has failed, but even worse, they ran out of time to fix this mess outside the building with the trade deadline.

The only player who has been effective as a receiver is not even a wide receiver. Travis Kelce leads the team with 924 yards and five touchdowns, but the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 754 yards and seven touchdowns. This isn't nearly good enough for a team that's a Super Bowl contender with Mahomes under center.

